Korean Fried Chicken Lands in Point Loma

Bok Bok Dok is the latest restaurant from the group behind Steamy Piggy and Flama Llama

by Helen I. Hwang
Dining area in Bok Bok Dok
Dining area.
Bok Bok Dok

A new restaurant centered around Korean fried chicken has arrived in Point Loma. Located in the Midway Towne Center shopping plaza, Bok Bok Dok is the fifth establishment from the rapidly-growing SDB Restaurant Group, which runs Steamy Piggy, Formoosa, Flama Llama, and Yun Tea House, and its first to open outside of the Convoy District.

Its decor nods to other SBD restaurants with neon signs depicting the cow from Formoosa, a rotund pig from Steamy Piggy, the fluffy llama from Flama Llama, and the “yun” Chinese character, which means cloud.

Logos from the other restaurants opened by founder Frankin Chou.
Logos from the other restaurants opened by founder Frankin Chou.
Bok Bok Dok

The menu includes Korean fried chicken wings in original, soy garlic, and tamarind chili sauces as well as fried chicken sandwiches with different seasonings. Traditional and fusion takes on Korean dishes are also available, including bulgogi fries, Korean fried chicken tacos, kimchi fried rice, and the Bok N Doc, a mix of Korean rice cakes, fish cakes, umami sauce, torched cheese, and an ajitama egg. Some of the dishes are featured during the daily 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. happy hour, which also offers drink specials and side dishes at discounted prices.

Korean fried chicken wings at Bok Bok Dok
Korean fried chicken wings.
Bok Bok Dok

Along with local and Sapporo draft beer, there are soju-based drinks flavored with yuzu, lilac lychee, and Calpico and non-alcoholic beverages like Thai tea and lychee lemonade.

A fried chicken sandwich.
A fried chicken sandwich.
Bok Bok Dok
Bok N Dok dish with rice cakes, fish cakes, and cheese.
Bok N Dok dish with rice cakes, fish cakes, and cheese.
Bok Bok Dok

The group’s founder, Frankin Chou, who is Taiwanese-Bolivian, tells Eater that he’s on a mission to bring Asian food to a variety of San Diego neighborhoods. Next month, Chou is launching a pho restaurant called Viet Nom in the UTC area and opening Oi-Shiba, a ramen shop, in Pacific Beach later this year.

Bok Bok Dok

3960 W Point Loma BlvdSan Diego, CA 92110, San Diego, CA 92110

