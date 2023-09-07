Here Are San Diego’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of Fall 2023

As San Diego inches towards fall and the weather cools, there’s still plenty to look forward to on the calendar when it comes to new restaurants and bars. Some long-awaited establishments are primed to finally make their debut, including breakout endeavors by acclaimed chefs, fresh offerings from established culinary teams, and ventures revolving around wine, cider, cocktails, and even karaoke.

Bivouac Adventure Lodge

Opening: October

The North Park cidery is preparing to expand exponentially on 30th Street with this adjacent, nearly 6,000-square-foot hub that will enable Bivouac and owner Lara Worm to increase cider production and branch out in a multi-use space that will include a coffee shop, a market for cider and locally-sourced provisions, a cider education and tasting bar, a members-only brandy lounge, and a retail shop selling adventure-themed gear and gifts. 3980-3982 30th Street.

Elvira

Opening: October

Named for the Roman-born cherished family matriarch of co-owner Niccolò Angius, this cozy osteria from the founder of Point Loma standout Cesarina is replacing Bo-Beau in Ocean Beach. The menu from chef and partner Cesarina Mezzoni will include wood-fired pizzas, handmade pasta, and dishes based on longstanding Roman recipes paired with draft wine from the Lazio region in central Italy and cocktails featuring Italian spirits. 4996 W Point Loma Boulevard.

Gaslamplighter

Opening: October

Sidebar owner Frankie Sciuto, whose relations own legendary karaoke dive the Lamplighter, is behind this adjacent art deco-styled nightclub and lounge whose glitzy stage will host karaoke on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights with other live entertainment and performances scheduled in between. Bar manager Stevie Latona’s cocktails include a luxe truffle martini made with olive oil-washed vodka and black truffle salt brine while the bar menu features decadent snacks like homemade potato chips with creme fraiche dip and caviar. 536 Market Street.

Wildflour

Opening: November

A grand new addition to Liberty Station is coming courtesy of Open Gym’s chef Phillip Esteban (White Rice) whose modern, all-day restaurant and delicatessen will span 4,000-square-feet in the development’s art district. There will be a grab-and-go cafe, with coffee, sandwiches, baked goods, and cured meats available along with a menu positioned for sit-down dining that hinges on seasonal plates showcasing local produce and seafood paired with natural wine and cocktails. 2690 Historic Decatur Road.

Common Theory Public House

Opening: November

This Convoy Street winner is heading south to Chula Vista with a 4,500-square-foot restaurant coming to the Mix at Millenia in Otay Ranch. Menu favorites like salt and pepper wings will transfer over along with a plethora of beer taps but there will also be new dishes as well as cocktails from the team behind its stellar speakeasy Realm of the 52 Remedies. Owners Cris Liang and Joon Lee are also opening an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue spot next door, which should arrive in early 2024. 1980 Optima Street.

Cellar Hand

Opening: November

Hailing from the Central Coast, Pali Wine Co. is building its presence in San Diego beyond its Little Italy kitchen with the winery’s first full-service restaurant landing in the heart of Hillcrest. Within the 3,050-square-foot space from local firm Tecscape Design, expect to find the breadth of Pali’s portfolio along with wines from other like-minded producers and a farm-to-table menu that’ll draw from the nearby Hillcrest Farmers Market and Mediterranean cuisine. 1440 University Avenue.

Finca

Opening: Late Fall

Spanish tapas will merge with Californian ingredients at this upcoming North Park restaurant, bar, and bottle shop. Though co-owners Dan Valerino and Joe Bower met at Juniper & Ivy, Finca will lean more casual in a 3,030-square-foot space with communal seating and an open kitchen. The bar will offer everything from wine and cocktails to vermouth and sangria while the retail component will focus on an accessible collection of wines produced in Spain as well as Spanish varietals grown in the Golden State. 3805 Grim Avenue.