A Foundational LA Pizzeria Is Expanding to San Diego

A cult-favorite pizza parlor with locations throughout Southern California is finally branching out into San Diego. Founded in North Hollywood in 1997, where its sprawling flagship restaurant is still humming, Pitfire Pizza is coming to the Beacon La Costa in Carlsbad, the North County complex that houses other big-name out-of-towners like Shake Shack and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream.

The family-friendly Pitfire is just one of the notable brands run by the LA-based American Gonzo Food Corporation, whose collection of sit-down and fast-casual restaurants includes daytime dining superstar Superba as well as Venice steakhouse American Beauty and its smashburger spin-off, the Win-Dow. Blistered in a Marra Forni wood-fired oven, its pies are based on a sourdough crust with specialties ranging from classic margherita to chicken pesto and the Honey Bear, which is topped with sausage, Calabrian chilies, honey, and bee pollen. The menu extends to include vegan and gluten-free pizza options plus salads, pasta, and desserts from Superba’s bakery.

Scheduled to land this October, the 3,500-square-foot Carlsbad restaurant will include a 20-seat cocktail bar and an outdoor patio with seating for 30. A rep for American Gonzo tells Eater that the group is open to the potential of bringing more of its portfolio to San Diego, whether that be another Pitfire or one of its other popular brands.