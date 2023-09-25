Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Announces Temporary Closure

Sushi Tadokoro is briefly shutting its doors for a two-week remodel

The revered Old Town area sushi bar, which earned its Michelin star in 2021 and has retained its star status ever since, will be closing on Sunday, October 1 for a remodel of the space. Currently planning to reopen on Tuesday, October 17 for dinner service, Sushi Tadokoro owner and master sushi chef Takeaki Tadokoro tells Eater that the 11-year-old restaurant is just mostly getting a cosmetic refresh; the number of seats inside will remain unchanged. In his Facebook post announcing the temporary shutter, Tadokoro encouraged his customers to check out Sushi Ichifuji, a recent arrival helmed by two veteran itamae, in the interim.

Beloved Asian restaurant to change hands in City Heights

Minh Ky, a staple on El Cajon Boulevard for decades where its comforting menu of Chinese-style Vietnamese cuisine includes won ton and roast duck noodle soups and sate dishes, will soon be under new ownership. Phat Vuong and Kim Huong, who have been running the casual restaurant for almost 20 years, will be stepping away from operations on Monday, October 2. According to a statement posted on Minh Ky’s website, the family will continue to oversee its other restaurant and bar, Convoy Street’s Dumpling Inn and Shanghai Saloon.

Bird Rock restaurant celebrates first anniversary with a special guest chef

La Jolla Boulevard stunner Paradisaea, which opened last September, is ringing in its debut year with a celebratory meal set for Thursday, September 28 at 5 p.m. A collaboration between Paradisaea culinary director Mark Welker and legendary Baja chef Javier Plascencia, the multi-course dinner will revolve around ingredients sourced from SoCal and Baja, showcased in dishes such as a bluefin tuna, potato, and crab taquito with a spicy tomato consomme.

San Diego breweries won five gold medals at largest national competition

At this year’s Great American Beer Festival (GABF), the largest professional brewing competition in the U.S., San Diego area brewers and breweries scored 18 medals overall. Beers from Ballast Point Brewing Company in Little Italy, Belching Beaver Brewery in Oceanside, Santee’s BNS Brewing and Distilling, East Village Brewing Company and North Park’s TapRoom Beer Company were awarded gold medals while Point Loma’s Modern Times Beer and Second Chance Beer Company in Carmel Mountain each earned two medals apiece.

A grander Oktoberfest arrives in the East Village

This year’s annual Oktoberfest in the East Village is back at the Quartyard on Saturday, September 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a bigger footprint and even more vendors. Hosted in partnership with the East Village Association, the lineup will include beer from Fall Brewing, Ketch Brewing, Karl Strauss, 3 Punk Ales, and more in addition to food from the likes of TNT Pizza, Papalo Kitchen, and El Rey Tacos a Vapor. Featured entertainment will span from live polka music to tribute bands, a classic car show, and tons of games.