A Taco-Fueled, Game-Filled Outdoor Garden Lands in Ocean Beach

Unfurling Thursday, September 21 at the corner of Voltaire and Cable Streets in Ocean Beach is the seventh location for City Tacos in San Diego County and its largest overall. Called OB Playground, nearly half of the 10,000-square-foot space is a turfed “taco garden” protected by shade sails that has the capacity for close to 200 guests.

With its own parking lot, the open-air venue is decorated with murals created by artists from the surrounding neighborhood and holds a mix of seating, from picnic tables and bar-height tables to fire pits with bench seating. Nearby, an assortment of games includes life-size versions of chess and Connect 4 as well as dominos and Jenga.

In addition to a dedicated dog park outfitted with real grass, a fake fire hydrant, and interactive toys, the family-friendly space will hold a paleta cart, a floral store that will also carry pet items, and a vintage Volkswagen van transformed into a retail shop for a rotating roster of small businesses. Mike Hess Brewing will also be operating OB Espresso, a coffee shop, out of a converted trailer.

The counter-service restaurant’s menu mimics other outposts, featuring bestselling tacos like chorizo asado with grilled pineapple and cheese and flambeed scallops in pepper cream with squash, scallions, and bacon, served alongside local beer on tap, wine, and hard seltzers.