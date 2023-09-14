Marisi Begins Year Two in La Jolla Under New Culinary Leadership

Marisi, the Italian restaurant with Michelin-star ambitions that opened last summer in downtown La Jolla, is entering its sophomore year with a new executive chef recently installed at the helm. Cameron Ingle only arrived in San Diego a few weeks ago but he’s already added a few dishes to the menu, which he tells Eater he’s planning to take in an even more seasonal direction.

Born and raised in Michigan, Ingle’s spent a large majority of his 20-year culinary career in California, cooking at LA’s perpetually-popular Bestia and Bavel and most recently at Pico Restaurant in the tiny but mighty town of Los Alamos.

Eric Adler, who is one of five cousins — all La Jolla natives — who own the restaurant, shared, “When we began the search, we knew exactly the type of leader we wanted for Marisi. It was very important that our chef cared deeply about ingredients and sourcing, had great cooking skills, and, most importantly, was a strong and compassionate leader for our great team. Cameron has an incredible background as a chef and has learned from some of the most respected culinary leaders nationwide, we are thrilled to have him lead the kitchen.”

Ingle replaces founding chef Chad Huff (Providence), joining freshly-promoted chef de cuisine Daniel Lyon (Jeune et Jolie, Ironside), VP of bar and spirits Beau du Bois (Meadowood), and general manager Steve Schwob (Trust Restaurant Group).

With additions that include Weiser Farms melon salad and lobster-stuffed uovo raviolo with lobster mushrooms and lobster espuma, and more menu changes coming over the next month, the chef says he hopes to help Marisi achieve its culinary aspirations while also making it more approachable to locals.

The 34-year-old Ingle, who spent five years at Blue Hill at Stone Barns and was working in the New York State restaurant’s kitchen when it first won two Michelin stars in 2019, tells Eater that earning Michelin recognition would be a gratifying measure of success on a personal level.

To that end, he’s planning on adding two seats for dining at the pass of the restaurant’s open kitchen where he’ll serve a chef’s choice menu and may launch a tasting menu down the line that will be offered to all guests.