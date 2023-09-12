Beloved Brunch Spot Lands Prime Location in Downtown Del Mar

Another La Jolla icon is coming to Del Mar Village to take over a prominent site along the coastal community’s main thoroughfare. The Cottage, whose cozy flagship restaurant in La Jolla has been a hub for daytime dining since the mid-80s, is moving into Del Mar Plaza where it has leased the former ground floor space occupied by Del Mar Rendezvous, the longtime Chinese restaurant that shuttered earlier this year.

Joining Harry’s Coffee Shop, another La Jolla-based breakfast specialist that recently arrived in Del Mar, the Cottage is scheduled to debut at Del Mar Plaza by Spring 2024. The plaza’s current owners are also planning to bring in a new gourmet grocery store as part of their ongoing revitalization of the complex.

The Cottage’s co-owners Jason Peaslee and Bernardo Kanarek, who’ve operated the landmark brunch spot since 2018, first branched out into North County last summer when they opened an offshoot in Encinitas Village. Ikedo Design (Kinme Omakase, Cross Street), which also designed the Encinitas restaurant, will be overseeing the transformation of the 2,000-square-foot Del Mar storefront.

Known mainly for its breakfast and brunch dishes, from the popular stuffed French toast to lemon ricotta pancakes and eggs La Jolla, a take on egg Benedict with Canadian bacon, balsamic mushrooms, spinach, and roasted tomato, the Cottage also has a lunch menu that includes salads, sandwiches, tacos, and bowls.