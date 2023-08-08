An Acclaimed Southern Biscuit and Chicken Shop Is Expanding to San Diego

A fast-growing chain specializing in biscuits and fried chicken is coming to San Diego. Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken was founded in Durham, North Carolina in 2012 by chef Tom Ferguson, whose biscuits have been named among the best in the U.S. by Food & Wine.

With 19 stores mainly centered in the south, Rise has just one California location in the city of Thousand Oaks, but local franchise owner Jason Kasid is reportedly planning on opening several in the San Diego area.

His first Rise outpost is landing this fall on El Cajon Boulevard near the SDSU campus. The 2,000-square-foot restaurant will have some seating for on-site dining but it’s banking on doing brisk takeout business. Customers will be able to place orders online through the Rise app or website and pick up their food directly from heated lockers.

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the fast-casual spot revolves around its buttermilk biscuits, which are made fresh throughout the day and are served with everything from hot honey butter fried chicken, country gravy, and pork sausage to fried green tomatoes and pimento cheese. There are also vegetarian meat substitutes.

Other snacks include cheddar tots, fried okra, cheesy grits, and sweet treats like biscuit beignets, biscuit cinnamon rolls, and a variety of doughnuts. The chain features Counter Culture Coffee, which also hails from Durham, North Carolina.