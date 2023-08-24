A Food Wonderland Emerges From a Charming Cluster of Cottages in Carlsbad

A food-focused complex offering all the makings of a meal — from coffee to dessert — has opened in Carlsbad Village. The Cottages is a hub comprised of several restored beach cottages gathered around a communal outdoor space that houses new locations for several well-known local brands.

The Plot Express is a quick-service extension of the Plot, the zero-waste vegan restaurant in Oceanside run by Jessica and Davin Waite of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub and the Brine Box. From the 450-square-foot space, the Plot’s chef Lydia Ornelas will be cooking up dishes unique to this outpost, including gyro wrap made with sliced lentil gyro, greens, quinoa tabbouleh salad, and tzatziki and a Cuban sandwich stacked with mojo-marinated lion’s mane mushrooms, house pickles, lentil ham, and melted vegan Swiss cheese.

The Waites have also brought their Oceanside poke shop, Shoots Fish and Beer, to Carlsbad. Co-founded with pro-surfer Cheyne Magnusson and Chris Slowey of CLTVT, Shoots’ Maui-meets-Baja menu features sustainably sourced poke and tacos along with beer on tap.

Also expanding from Oceanside is Revolution Roasters, a small-batch roastery whose Coast Highway cafe is also frequented for its sandwiches and house-baked treats such as coffee cake and morning buns. And opening its fifth branch — the first in North County — is Stella Jean’s Ice Cream. From a walk-up window, the artisan creamery will be scooping up cups and cones of its best-selling flavors like ube and pandesal, brown butter pecan, and mango sticky rice. Also on site is a 1960s trailer-turned-shop for House Pack Rat Records, which specializes in selling vintage items.