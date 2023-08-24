 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Picture-Perfect Asian Cafe Will Go From Pop-Up to Permanent in the East Village

Rikka Fika is landing next to Lola55 with small-batch baked goods like Japanese milk bread, cheesecake, and scones

by Candice Woo
A Japanese fruit sandwich.
A fruit sando.
Rikka Fikka

A specialty coffee and bakery pop-up that’s developed a following in the Miramar area has found a spot in the East Village to fashion into a permanent home. Rikka Fika just announced that it will be moving its operations into the vacant spot next to Lola55 in the IDEA1 building.

Although Rikka Fika co-owners Michelle Jow and Scott Chen intended to open their first storefront in the Bird Rock area, construction delays have left that location up in the air. They tell Eater that their first pop-up in the East Village will be held on Saturday, September 16 and that they’ll slowly be expanding hours of operation as their renovation of the space is completed.

A pastry and coffee bar.
The current pop-up at Commerce Kitchens.
Rikka Fikka

One of the bakery’s specialties is its show-stopping shokupan, or Japanese milk bread, sweetened with honey and baked in square-sided loaf pans. The cafe employs fluffy slices of milk bread for its Japanese sandos and will also be using the enriched dough to bake up mini loaves and filled buns. Jow and Chen recently traveled to Korea and Japan to research recipes for more sweet treats they’re planning to introduce to San Diego, which will join current menu offerings like matcha-yuzu or strawberry cheesecake scones and Basque cheesecakes. There will also be egg-based dishes and other savory items.

A loaf of Japanese milk bread.
A loaf of shokupan.
Rikka Fika

With a modern Japanese-meets-Scandinavian design that mirrors the cafe’s name — “rikka” is the Japenese word for the beginning of summer and “fika” is the Swedish tradition of relaxing for a coffee break — the East Village storefront will also host coffee and dessert omakase experiences featuring pour-over coffee sourced from international roasters.

Rikka Fika

810 13th Street, San Diego, CA 92101

