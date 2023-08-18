San Diego Restaurants Are Raising Funds to Help Those Impacted by the Maui Wildfires

The Maui wildfire is now the deadliest natural disaster to ever happen in Hawai‘i. As part of the efforts to support those impacted by the destructive fires, San Diego area restaurants are rallying to raise funds for first responders and on-the-ground nonprofits working to help residents.

Through the end of August, Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern will donate a portion of proceeds from each Mai Tai sold to the relief efforts in Maui, with the Point Loma restaurant’s ownership matching every donation. The family-owned spot, which is open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, is also contributing to the fundraising efforts for the family of a Lāhainā firefighter named Josh Gruber who lost their home in the fire. On August 23 and 30, Jimmy’s will be donating 10 percent of restaurant sales to help the Gruber family.

Bagby Beer Company is hosting Denver’s Bierstadt Lagerhaus this Saturday, August 19 at its Oceanside brewpub, with $1 per Bierstadt beer sold being donated to The Hawai‘i Community Foundation to help in the Maui wildfire relief aid. Its kitchen is also featuring a special Hawaiian pizza through the end of August and will be donating proceeds from the sale of the pies to the foundation.

Kingfisher in Golden Hill is putting on a fundraising effort to aid those affected by the wildfires with an all-day event on Monday, August 21. The restaurant will be featuring a special bluefin tuna poke dish served with gochujang soy dressing, avocado green goddess, and edamame on a bed of rice for $21 with one hundred percent of proceeds going to the T S Legacy of Aloha Foundation. The dish can be pre-ordered via Tock, with pick-up available between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will also be served as a plated dish at the restaurant from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. After 9:30 p.m. to-go portions will be offered while supplies last. From the bar, all proceeds from $12 whisky cocktails made with Starward Australian Whisky will also be donated to the foundation with the distillery matching proceeds from each drink.

In partnership and solidarity with Maui Brewing Co., the Smoking Gun will host a fundraiser on Monday, August 28 with proceeds benefitting victims of the recent fires in Lāhainā. All proceeds from sales of Maui Bikini Blonde and the OMG Hazy IPA beers will benefit TS Restaurants Legacy of Aloha, the Makai Foundation, and Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong. Hawaiian TV dinners, with options such as kalua pork, huli huli chicken, and coconut shrimp paired with rice and macaroni salad, will also be available.

Cloak & Petal is joining forces with Maui United Way by hosting a buffet-style event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 3 that includes dishes such as yakitori, fried rice, Spam musubi, chicken katsu curry, and mac salad. Tickets are priced at $50 and include unlimited food and one drink — the Little Italy restaurant and bar will be featuring Blue Hawaiian cocktails — with all proceeds going to the Maui Fire Disaster Relief Fund.

Karl Strauss is gearing up to participate in the Kokua Project, which is being spearheaded by Maui Brewing Company. The local brewery will craft its own version of the to-be-determined project-wide beer and donate one hundred percent of net proceeds to raise relief funds for the victims of Maui fires. Those looking to sip a brew for a great cause can expect the beer to be released on draft at Karl Strauss brewpubs and select bars and restaurants in late September or early October.