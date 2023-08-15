This Historic North County Hotel Is Getting a Dose of Hollywood Glamour

A fixture in the tony enclave of Rancho Santa Fe for more than 80 years, the 11-acre Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is updating its culinary components in partnership with the hospitality group behind standout hotel restaurants Lionfish and Serea.

As part of a multi-million-dollar renovation whose results will be revealed this November, Morada, the luxury resort’s main dining hub, will be replaced by Lilian’s, a sustainably-minded restaurant named after Lilian J. Rice, the famed local architect and master planner who was instrumental in the development of the Rancho Santa Fe community. One of her earliest buildings, done in the Spanish revival style, was turned into the present-day hotel back in 1940.

Also incoming is Bing Bar, a new cocktail space created in honor of legendary Hollywood crooner Bing Crosby, who lived in Rancho Santa Fe and helped found area landmarks like the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Racetrack.

Both Lilian’s and Bing Bar will be run by Clique Hospitality, which in addition to Serea and Lionfish operates a number of establishments throughout Las Vegas and San Diego including Temaki Bar in North County.

Executive chef Moira Hill, a San Diego native, will bring her commitment to sustainable and zero-waste practices to Lillian’s. An alum of Juniper & Ivy, Trust, and Campfire, Hill is centering her coastal California menu on seafood, grass-fed meats, and seasonal produce, building dishes like crispy-skinned Monterey Bay king salmon served with artichoke heart puree, lentil salad, shaved fennel, and local citrus slaw. Designed with vintage Hollywood glamour in mind, the restaurant’s walls will be covered with green latticework and complimented by custom stained-glass windows.

Aiming to be a gathering space for the Inn’s guests as well as area residents, the Bing Bar is fashioned like a cozy drinking den, with a wood-burning fireplace and a bar replicated from an old London pub. It will offer light bites along with an extensive list of wine and spirits, as well as creative cocktails.