La Jolla Icon Harry’s Coffee Shop Expands to Del Mar

Harry’s Coffee Shop, one of San Diego’s essential diners and a fixture in La Jolla for decades, is setting up shop in Del Mar. Owners Liz Rudolph-Gotfredson and her brother John Rudolph are taking over the spaces formerly occupied by Americana Restaurant and Elixir Juice & Food on Camino Del Mar.

The Rudolphs have already assumed operations of Americana and will be changing its signage over to Harry’s branding by the end of September; its revamped menu includes popular items from the diner like the BW Benny, which features a bacon-studded waffle topped with ham and poached eggs. The restaurant will also be open for dinner, serving elevated bistro dishes along with wine and cocktails.

With John as the main operator of the restaurant, the siblings plan on expanding the menu and incorporating more favorite dishes and drinks from Harry’s La Jolla into the new Del Mar location. Their parents, Harry and Catherine, opened the original Harry’s Coffee Shop in the ‘60s when they moved from Brooklyn to follow their beloved Dodgers to the West Coast. In searching for a New York-style diner, they decided to just open their own.

Tentatively set to open on Labor Day weekend, Harry’s Taco Club will serve up tacos and margaritas in Elixir’s old spot. The Mexican restaurant already has existing locations in Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach, and the East Village.