Korean Comfort Food for All Seasons Arrives in Kearny Mesa

A Korea-based chain with more than 200 locations in Asia and just a handful in the U.S., including in Irvine and LA’s Koreatown, has landed in San Diego. The first of what could be up to three area locations for Yuk Dae Jang opened this week in Kearny Mesa with limited hours; the grand opening is scheduled for Friday, July 28 when its daily hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Slotting into the space adjacent to the temporarily-shuttered Zen Curry at the Independence Square shopping center on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Yuk Dae Jang is known for yukgaejang, a hearty traditional soup that contains shredded beef, assorted vegetables, and glass noodles in a spicy broth. The chain offers extra spicy versions of the soup, as well as seafood-based renditions and options with fresh hand-cut pasta or ramyum noodles. Another classic Korean soup, a mild and comforting bone broth called seolleongtang, is also featured along with steamed mandu, homemade dumplings with fillings like pork and chive or spicy octopus and vegetables.

In warmer months, naengmyeon might be the recommended move. A chilled soup that combines chewy buckwheat noodles with an icy, tangy broth, it’s served with hot mustard and vinegar on the side to make it even more refreshing. Or try the bossam, boiled pork belly and cabbage wraps with a variety of pickles and dipping sauces.

Owner Jeannie Bang, who is overseeing the San Diego-area franchises, tells Eater that she’s considering other Yuk Dae Jang locations in Mira Mesa and Chula Vista.