Is This the Best Boba Tea in San Diego?

The long-awaited Omomo Tea Shoppe has finally arrived in San Diego, and judging from the line that’s been ever-present since the store opened at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center earlier this month, it’s delivering a new breed of boba to an eager local audience. Recognized as one of four extraordinary boba shops in Southern California by Eater LA, Omomo is known for its supremely Instagrammable boba drinks served in a chic, minimalist setting.

The location, near Sidecar Doughnuts, is Omomo’s first in San Diego and its first outside of the Los Angeles/Orange County area where it operates two shops in Irvine and one in Chino Hills.

Its menu is categorized into milk teas, coffees, seasonal specials, and Cremomo drinks (topped with cheese foam or tiramisu). Popular beverages range from the Omomo Matcha and the Camo Thai (swirled Thai iced milk tea poured into a caramel brulee cup for extra creaminess) to the Caffe Latte (sweetened black coffee layered with whole milk and topped with tiramisu foam) and fresh fruit drinks like the limited edition Itchy Peachy with white peaches and the Fruit Tornado Mango, a mango smoothie swirled with cheese foam. Optional add-ons include boba, fruit cream, and matcha brulee cream. As its drinks are made fresh and should be consumed immediately, Omomo does not offer delivery service for its drinks.

Their homemade ice cream, which is available in the Walnut Village location in Irvine, is not yet being served in the San Diego store, which is currently open during limited daily hours of noon to 4 p.m. (closed on Wednesdays); as the store ramps up operations, Omomo will extend its hours. The company tells Eater that it doesn’t have a timeline for when the expanded hours will kick in or if it plans to open future locations in San Diego