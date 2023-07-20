TikTok Famous Nashville Hot Chicken Is Coming to San Diego

A Nashville hot chicken restaurant with a huge social media following is building on its buzzy reputation in Los Angeles and expanding to San Diego, where it’ll open the first of three planned outposts for this area in Carlsbad at the Shoppes at Carlsbad.

Founded in 2018 by Nima Christensen and Shawn Lalehzarian, the Red Chickz currently operates locations in downtown LA and Culver City that have helped to fuel its fervent fanbase. Its TikTok account boasts 1.2 million followers, with Red Chickz-related videos amassing almost 300 million views.

Scheduled to arrive in North County by late summer, the company hand-breads its halal chicken tenders and wings for “the crunchiest hot chicken”, which can be ordered at varying heat levels, from mild and medium to extra hot and “insane.”

The menu features classics like Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and baskets of hot wings and fries but extends to include hot chicken paired with French toast, hot chicken tacos, and hot cauliflower sandwiches with sides ranging from cheese curds to slaw.