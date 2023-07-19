A Massive Chinese Hot Pot Chain Just Arrived in San Diego

A different kind of Chinese hot pot has landed in the Convoy District where it replaces Harmony Potsticker. 10 Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles is part of a giant group of more than 750 restaurants in China where it’s known as Shi Miao Dao, which roughly translates to “10 seconds ready”. The chain has since expanded across North America, with franchises opening in places like New York City, Philadelphia, Houston, Denver, and Toronto.

The restaurant showcases “crossing-the-bridge noodles”, one of the foundational dishes originating from the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, in which rice vermicelli and other ingredients are cooked quickly in a boiling soup.

At 10 Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles, customers are given individual hot stone pots that are heated in an oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and filled with either traditional pork bone stock, tomato, spicy, or hot and sour broth.

An accompanying tray is set with small dishes like raw quail egg, corn, ham, marinated sour vegetables, a chicken wing, fishcake, and pre-cooked rice noodles for diners to cook in their hot pots. First, pour the egg into the boiling soup, then add the protein and side dishes, and toss in the noodles last; within ten seconds, a satisfying bowl of noodle soup is ready. For heartier appetites, other meats, seafood, and vegetables can be tacked on for an additional cost. The most popular order is the noodle soup with traditional pork bone broth, braised pork chop, and assorted mushrooms.

Operated by the owner of another Convoy area restaurant, the all-you-can-eat Fire Spot, the new San Diego location of 10 Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.