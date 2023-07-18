Oceanside’s Valle Restaurant Earns a Michelin Star

In a ceremony that was live-streamed from Oakland this evening, the 2023 Michelin Guide California was revealed just seven months after the 2022 guide was unveiled last December when San Diego’s own Addison restaurant vaulted up to three Michelin stars and Jeune et Jolie, Soichi Sushi, and Sushi Tadokoro all retained the Michelin star they first earned in 2021.

This year’s additions include six restaurants in California that have been given one Michelin star. Among them is Valle, the Oceanside restaurant opened in 2021 by acclaimed Valle de Guadalupe chef Robert Alcocer of Malva.

Addison kept its three-star ranking and Jeune et Jolie, Soichi Sushi, and Sushi Tadokoro all held steady at one star each.

In Michelin canon, one star represents “a very good restaurant,” while two stars signify “excellent cooking, worth a detour,” and three stars denote “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

Tonight’s event was the grand finale of a series of announcements from Michelin that started earlier this year when Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and Balboa Park’s Artifact at the Mingei were both honored as “new discoveries”.

Just last week, the French-born guide named Mabel’s Gone Fishing to its crop of 10 new restaurants across the state that have been upgraded to Bib Gourmand status, which denotes establishments that “offer a meal of good quality at a good value”.