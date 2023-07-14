 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Showcase for Smoked Meat and Smoked Cocktails Opens at the Hotel del Coronado

The Smokehouse & Bar at the Historic Laundry gets cooking on Friday, July 14

by Candice Woo
A wooden cocktail bar.
The bar.
Hotel del Coronado

A restaurant and bar revolving around barbecue and cocktails will be officially unveiled this Friday, July 14 at the Hotel del Coronado. The Smokehouse & Bar at the Historic Laundry enhances the property’s storied legacy, bringing new life to a structure that functioned for nearly 100 years as a laundry facility for the resort as well as Coronado residents, operating a fleet of five laundry trucks that delivered around the island.

Restored in 2021 as part of the Del’s $400 million redevelopment project, the building’s original brickwork has been unearthed and the steam-powered laundry’s traditional conveyor system preserved. To add to the vintage feel, a wooden bar dating back to the 1880s was sourced from a since-shuttered hotel in Pennsylvania.

Ribs and carrots cooking in a smoker.
Ribs and carrots on the smoker.
Hotel del Coronado

Though the 157-seat Smokehouse & Bar has an indoor dining area that includes two private rooms, its kitchen, comprised of a smoker and stationary food truck, is located on the lawn near its outdoor seating. It’ll cook up a menu of meats, from brisket and pulled pork to ribs and organic chicken, offered with sauce options like Carolina-style barbecue sauce, peach mop sauce, and house-fermented hot sauce. The smoker will also be used for vegetable dishes such as smoked heirloom carrots and slow-baked butternut squash.

A chef slices brisket.
Slicing brisket.
Hotel del Coronado

Open daily at 4 p.m., the restaurant and bar also incorporates smoke into its cocktails. A drink called Sun Faded tops a mixture of bourbon rye, orange, lemon, triple sec, and apricot puree with an edible bubble of rosemary-infused smoke while the Smokehouse, a blend of whiskey, aperol, and lemon is served covered with a cherry wood smoker.

Sliders and a smoking cocktail.
Sliders and a smoking cocktail.
Hotel del Coronado

Smokehouse & Bar Menu

Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton

1500 Orange Avenue, , CA 92118 (619) 435-6611 Visit Website

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Kettner Exchange, Puesto, and a Tony Hawk-Backed Restaurant Among Additions Coming to the San Diego Airport

By Candice Woo

Where to Eat and Drink to Celebrate Pride Weekend in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Slow-Smoked Barbecue and Southern Cooking Arrive in the Gaslamp

By Candice Woo

Wrench & Rodent’s Sustainable Seafood Shack Lands on the Oceanside Pier

By Candice Woo

On the Cusp of Turning 10, Juniper & Ivy Is Changing Its Style of Dining

By Candice Woo

Mabel’s Gone Fishing Awarded Bib Gourmand Status by the Michelin Guide

By Candice Woo