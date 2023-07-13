Kettner Exchange, Puesto, and a Tony Hawk-Backed Restaurant Among Additions Coming to the San Diego Airport

A slew of familiar restaurants will anchor the San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1, which is scheduled to open in two phases, first with 19 gates in 2025 and the remaining 11 gates by early 2028. It will include 19 new restaurants across 32,000-square-feet of space as well as an additional 14,000-square-feet of retail.

At a meeting today, Thursday, July 13, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board approved leases for incoming concessionaires, which will also roll out in two phases.

Select restaurants opening in 2025:

Novecientos Grados is an all-new restaurant backed by skate legend Tony Hawk that centers around an open kitchen that’ll showcase the Cali-Mex cuisine of chef Claudette Zepeda, the “Top Chef Mexico” alum and James Beard Awards semifinalist who currently runs Vaga restaurant inside the Alila Marea Beach Resort in Encinitas.

Cutwater Restaurant & Bar will feature the award-winning local distillery’s spirits and craft cocktails along with a menu that includes breakfast options as well as flatbreads, burgers, and more. Local roaster Lofty Coffee will share a portion of the space, brewing up coffee drinks and featuring bakery items.

Herb & Air will be a small-scale food hall from celebrity chef Brian Malarkey with a SoCal farmhouse design and dishes ranging from paninis and poke bowls to salads and seared salmon.

Other local outfits expanding to the airport in 2025 include the Taco Stand, Ambrogio15, Parakeet Cafe, and Better Buzz.

Select restaurants opening in 2028:

Kettner Exchange will operate a free-standing cocktail bar in a central location that will also host art exhibits and live performances, with a menu from executive chef Brian Redzikowski that reflects its original location in Little Italy.

Puesto is bringing its popular tacos and other Mexican dishes to a space that it’ll share with Mostra Coffee, which was named 2020 Roaster of the Year by Roast Magazine and is known for specialty drinks like bibingka or champorrado lattes.

Expanding from the Skydeck at Del Mar Highlands Town Center is Understory Bar & Restaurant, which will offer its signature cocktails along with wine and food.

Other notable names in this phase include NOVO Brewing, El Pez Kitchen & Sushi, Mr. Moto Pizza, and Carnitas Snack Shack.