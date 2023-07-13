Where to Eat and Drink to Celebrate Pride Weekend in San Diego

Pride Week is in full swing in San Diego, with events centered around honoring the LGBTQ+ community. Though the two biggest gatherings are the 1.5-mile San Diego Pride Parade on Saturday, July 15 and the two-day San Diego Pride Festival held on July 15 and July 16, there are plenty of ways to celebrate all over town, from barbecues and pool parties to concerts and drag shows.

Here’s how some local spots are getting into the inclusive fun:

NORTH PARK— Bivouac Ciderworks is hosting Pride Trivia on Thursday, July 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Pride-themed prizes and will be offering a special $20 Pride Flight of ciders through Sunday, July 16 that will see a portion of the proceeds go to support San Diego Pride. The colorful rainbow of ciders includes red cherry limeade cider, yellow pineapple cider, and green key lime-coconut cider.

BALBOA PARK— If you’re headed to this weekend’s Pride Festival, make sure to check out an exclusive beer crafted by Second Chance Beer Company, the official beer sponsor of the 2023 Pride Celebration. Pride Pilsner, a 4.5% ABV beer, will be available in cans at kiosks throughout the festival grounds, with 100 percent of beer sales going to support San Diego Pride and its educational and philanthropic work.

HILLCREST— Experience the Pride Parade with the team at Common Stock, who will be putting on a Pride Ogaysis viewing party celebration and block party at the corner of 6th and Robinson on Saturday, July 15th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be specials on summery drinks like palomas and salted watermelon gimlets along with walking tacos served over Lays chips and fried rice cones. And entertainment will be provided by an inflatable slide as well as DJ sets and live performances. Entrance to the party is free, with food and drink tickets priced at $12.

DOWNTOWN— In honor of Pride Week, the Desmond at Kimpton Alma is putting on a special beverage pairing dinner with acclaimed bartender Bad Birdy. Held Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. the multi-course meal will feature cocktails, wine, and beer from queer-owned producers and distillers matched with summery dishes like grilled watermelon with burrata and spaghetti vongole from chef Jason Neroni. Tickets are $150 plus tax and gratuity, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Trevor Project; reservations are required.

LITTLE ITALY— This weekend only, from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16, Extraordinary Desserts will be offering a limited edition Pride ice cream that features a rainbow of colors and flavors. Available at its dessert shops in Little Italy and Bankers Hill by the scoop or 32-ounce container, it’s made from homemade Tahitian vanilla bean, matcha, and roasted strawberry buttermilk ice cream swirled with mango and blackberry sorbets.

ALLIED GARDENS— Cuppa Cuppa, a coffee house and drive-thru with locations in Allied Gardens and Mission Gorge, has launched Cuppa Cuppa Love Blend…Roasted With Love for All, a medium roast made with coffee beans from Guatemala, Brazil, and Ethiopia. Through the month of July, $2 of every purchase of the Cuppa Cuppa Love Blend — available through its website and at both coffee shops — will be donated to the San Diego LGBTQ Community Center.