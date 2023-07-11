 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mabel’s Gone Fishing Awarded Bib Gourmand Status by the Michelin Guide

The 30th Street wine bar and gintoneria is one of just 10 new Bib Gourmand restaurants in California

by Candice Woo
Assorted dishes of seafood.
Menu selects from Mabel’s Gone Fishing.
Kimberly Motos

Days before this year’s ceremony that will reveal the full 2023 Michelin Guide California, which will be held on Tuesday, July 18 in Oakland, the prestigious guide has announced 10 new restaurants across the state that its inspectors have awarded with a Bib Gourmand.

This round, the sole San Diego representative is Mabel’s Gone Fishing, the seafood-focused restaurant from the ladies behind the Rose and Secret Sister, which touched down last fall on 30th Street and was recognized by Eater as one of the 15 best new restaurants in America just a few months after opening. In March, the North Park standout was highlighted as a “new discovery” by the Michelin Guide, making it eligible to bump up to Bib Gourmand status.

Mabel’s is now one of the 143 Bib Gourmand restaurants in California, which are defined by Michelin as spots that “offer a meal of good quality at a good value”; the comprehensive list of Bib Gourmand winners will be released when the guide is revealed on July 18.

Mabel's Gone Fishing

3770 30th Street, , CA 92104 (619) 228-9851 Visit Website

