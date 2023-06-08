 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pizza Pop-Up Launches Residency at Solana Beach Wine Bar

Cucina Carnevale starts cooking at Vino Carta

by Candice Woo
A Neapolitan-style pizza. Cucina Carnevale

With its longtime chefs in residence taking over at Little Thief, its wine bar and bistro in North Park, the group behind Vino Carta has installed a new team at its Solana Beach kitchen that will be kicking off an indefinite run in the space on Monday, June 12. Operating there every Monday and Tuesday going forward, Cucina Carnevale is a pop-up pizzeria specializing in Neapolitan-style pies.

Founded by Mikey and Sara Carnevale, it revolves around a portable but mighty Ooni pizza oven that the couple received as a wedding gift. After traveling through Italy and Europe for four months last year, the Carnevales returned to San Diego and rolled out the pop-up at farmer’s markets in Solana Beach and Linda Vista as well as Culture Brewing Company’s tasting room and brewery in the Cedros Design District.

A man and woman at a pizza stand.
The Carnevales at their pop-up stand.
Cucina Carnevale

Now fueled by multiple pizza ovens, Cucina Carnevale will be offering several 10-inch pizzas at Vino Carta every week, including pepperoni, margherita, and a rotating special. Featuring on June 12 and 13 is the Vino Veggie, a tomato-sauced pie topped with mozzarella, red onion, black olives, green bell pepper, and mushrooms. The Carnevales source all their ingredients from California and making everything by hand, including the dough which undergoes a 48-hour fermentation for optimal flavor and texture.

Cucina Carnevale takes over the Monday and Tuesday night schedule from Mesa Agricola, which is currently cooking in North Park and scheduled to return to Solana Beach on August 2 where it’ll serve its farm-to-table menu Wednesday through Sunday. Mesa Agricola will be replacing Long Story Short, which is finishing up the summer in Solana Beach and then moving permanently into Little Thief.

.

Vino Carta Solana Beach

437 Highway 101, , CA 92075 (858) 353-2815 Visit Website

