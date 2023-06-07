Popular Food Truck Mastiff Sausage Company Taking Over La Mesa Beer Pub

Well-established local food truck Mastiff Sausage Company is rolling into La Mesa where it’s rebranding an existing spot in the neighborhood into its own dedicated restaurant. Mastiff Kitchen is scheduled to open by the end of this month, replacing Palm Avenue beer bar Craft Kitchen which shuttered in May after eight years in East County.

Founded in 2013 by Jacob Bartlett and Eric Gallerstein, Mastiff’s food truck gained a following on the brewery tasting room circuit before becoming one of the inaugural tenants at Liberty Public Market in 2016. That same year, Barlett and Gallerstein partnered up with North Park Beer Company to run its on-site culinary component.

Barlett tells Eater that Mastiff Kitchen will continue the beer focus of its predecessor, featuring top San Diego breweries as well as other notable beer producers from around the country. It will also serve wine on tap.

The menu will revolve around Mastiff’s famous housemade sausages and other popular dishes, from its classic bratwurst served with homemade mustard and sauerkraut to its “Mastiff Fries”, aka crispy potatoes topped with harissa aioli and cotija cheese, as well as smashburgers and dinner plates ranging from beer-braised short ribs to steamed mussels. Bartlett says they’ll also cook up square pan pizzas, available by the slice or whole pie, with the aim of adding another good takeout and delivery option to the East County.