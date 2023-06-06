Michelin Guide Names Notable Balboa Park Restaurant to New Discoveries List

In advance of the official ceremony, scheduled for July 18, that will reveal which restaurants will receive culinary distinctions such as Michelin stars and Bib Gourmand recognition as part of the release of the 2023 Michelin Guide California, the organization just announced 10 additions to its California selection that are now highlighted on its website as “new discoveries”.

The latest round focuses on establishments in Southern California, although only one San Diego-based restaurant is on the list. Opened at the end of 2021, Artifact was part of a multi-million dollar renovation of the Mingei International Museum at Balboa Park. The sleek and modern restaurant, which occupies the ground floor of the museum, is operated by prominent local hospitality collective Urban Kitchen Group (Cucina Urbana, Cucina Enoteca), who also run the Mingei’s more casual Craft Cafe.

With an eclectic, global menu that reflects the museum’s diverse collection, the restaurant offers lunch Tuesday through Sunday and dinner service on Thursday and Friday, but also features a unique once-a-month event — a family-style tasting dinner at which its chefs, including executive chef Jeff Armstrong and chef Tony Coito, explore a different international cuisine through a multi-course menu. This month’s dinner is scheduled for June 15 and will revolve around dishes inspired by the southeast African coast.

With this new distinction, Artifact could be now in the running for a coveted Michelin star or Bib Gourmand status, a designation given to “select restaurants that offer good quality food for good value”.