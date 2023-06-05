 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chef Showcase for Wagyu Beef Expands in the South Bay

Swagyu doubles the size of its original Imperial Beach location

Tables inside of a restaurant.
The new dining room.
The launching point for chef Steve Brown’s continuously growing empire based around wagyu beef — the butcher shop and burger bar that Brown opened in his hometown of Imperial Beach in 2020 — just reopened as a full-service restaurant that is also bringing the South Bay a tasting menu-style dining experience.

Swagyu Imperial Beach has doubled its footprint, with a new dining room and kitchen-facing, 16-seat chef’s counter where Brown will be offering “Study Hall”, his 12-course progressive dinner and education on wagyu beef, starting on Saturday, June 17, and running every other Saturday going forward.

A chef’s counter at a restaurant.
The new chef’s counter.
While his famous smashburgers are still available, the restaurant is now serving a menu similar to Swagyu’s steakhouse in Pacific Beach with a wider range of dishes, including tomahawk steaks and wagyu flights, as well as beer, wine, and sake-based cocktails.

Brown, who says he’s planning on expanding his Poway location in a similar way, is also gearing up for the Summer 2023 debut of his upcoming 2,500-square-foot venture in Oceanside, which the chef considers to be the brand’s new flagship. With a more involved design and a full cocktail bar, the fine dining restaurant will have a 10-seat counter in its glassed-in kitchen that will feature a nightly wagyu tasting menu.

A man stands at a counter.
Chef Steve Brown.
Swagyu Chop Shop & Burger - Imperial Beach

1002 Palm Avenue, , CA 91932 (833) 277-4040 Visit Website

