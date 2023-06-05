Chef Showcase for Wagyu Beef Expands in the South Bay

The launching point for chef Steve Brown’s continuously growing empire based around wagyu beef — the butcher shop and burger bar that Brown opened in his hometown of Imperial Beach in 2020 — just reopened as a full-service restaurant that is also bringing the South Bay a tasting menu-style dining experience.

Swagyu Imperial Beach has doubled its footprint, with a new dining room and kitchen-facing, 16-seat chef’s counter where Brown will be offering “Study Hall”, his 12-course progressive dinner and education on wagyu beef, starting on Saturday, June 17, and running every other Saturday going forward.

While his famous smashburgers are still available, the restaurant is now serving a menu similar to Swagyu’s steakhouse in Pacific Beach with a wider range of dishes, including tomahawk steaks and wagyu flights, as well as beer, wine, and sake-based cocktails.

Brown, who says he’s planning on expanding his Poway location in a similar way, is also gearing up for the Summer 2023 debut of his upcoming 2,500-square-foot venture in Oceanside, which the chef considers to be the brand’s new flagship. With a more involved design and a full cocktail bar, the fine dining restaurant will have a 10-seat counter in its glassed-in kitchen that will feature a nightly wagyu tasting menu.