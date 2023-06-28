 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cesarina Team Bringing Roman Pizza and Italian Osteria Culture to Ocean Beach

Elvira will spotlight wood-fired pizza, pasta, and other dishes from Rome

by Candice Woo
Rendering of a dining room.
Rendering of the dining room.
Elvira

The partners behind Cesarina Ristorante, the popular Italian spot that opened in 2019 and has since earned Bib Gourmand status from the Michelin Guide are opening a new venture in Ocean Beach that is replacing Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar, which shuttered temporarily in 2021 and never managed to reopen.

Married couple Niccolò Angius and Cesarina Mezzoni and longtime friend Giuseppe Capasso, who make up the Cesarina Group, are the creative team behind Elvira, a Roman osteria and pizzeria scheduled to open in the space by late summer.

Named for Angius’s great-grandmother, the Roman-born matriarch of the family who was passionate about food and cooking, the 2,400-square-foot restaurant is being reimagined by design firm Limes Architetti using thrifted artwork and family portraits to create a retro style evocative of classic Italian osterias, known for offering “vino della casa”, or house wine, and casual dining.

Rendering of a private dining room.
Rendering of Cucina di La Nonna.
Elvira

The menu from executive chef Mezzoni will revolve around wood-fired Roman-style pizzas along with handmade pasta and seasonal dishes spotlighting traditional Roman cuisine. Wines from the central Italian region of Lazio, where Rome is located, will be poured on draft by the carafe, and cocktails will focus on Italian spirits like grappa and amaro.

Mezzoni will also helm an intimate restaurant within the restaurant, an 8-person private space dubbed Cucina di La Nonna. Set to resemble the late Elvira’s home, it’ll feature an interactive dining experience through family-style meals.

The ownership trio is still working on another project, announced last summer, called Angelo that will center around Southern Italy and include Neapolitan-style pizza and a cheese-making facility, but a rep for the group tells Eater that its original location across the way from Cesarina is under reconsideration.

Elvira

4996 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

White Rice Expands and Evolves Its Modern Filipino Menu

By Candice Woo

Fluffy Japanese Cheesecakes and Fish-Shaped Waffles Descend on National City

By Candice Woo

Chinese Restaurant Specializing in Made-to-Order Dumplings Lands in Point Loma

By Candice Woo

Modern European Restaurant Replacing Cafe Gratitude in Little Italy

By Candice Woo

Orange County’s Gourmet Shabu-Shabu Chain Is Coming to San Diego

By Candice Woo

Eat Pasta Out of a Cheese Wheel at New Bay Park Restaurant

By Erin Russell