Chinese Restaurant Specializing in Made-to-Order Dumplings Lands in Point Loma

Meet Dumpling opens near Shelter Island

by Candice Woo
Dumplings, seaweed salad, and chive pockets.
Candice Woo

Bringing another Asian food option to Point Loma Village is Meet Dumpling, a new Chinese spot that’s opened in the same Shelter Island Drive corner complex as Supannee House of Thai.

It’s tiny — just four tables — but the restaurant is also doing takeout service for the neighborhood. Inside the glassed-in kitchen, the owner’s mother-in-law handmakes the specialty of the house, boiled dumplings with various fillings ranging from shrimp, chive, and pork to cabbage and pork, mushroom and chicken, and carrot with beef. A combo plate features any two flavors of dumplings for $13.99.

Other northern Chinese dishes include jiu cai he zi, which are fried pockets of dough stuffed with Chinese chives, scrambled eggs, and vermicelli noodles, and the menu extends to scallion pancakes, spicy beef noodle soup, wonton soup, and side dishes like shredded pig ears, seaweed salad with Szechuan peppercorns, and cucumber and wood ear mushroom salad.

The front of a restaurant. Candice Woo

Ownership tells Eater that although the restaurant will continue to focus on dumplings, they might add more menu items including potstickers and other options for dumpling fillings.

Meet Dumpling is currently open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am. to 2:30 p.m. and from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Meet Dumpling

2907 Shelter Island Drive Suite 104, San Diego, CA 92106

