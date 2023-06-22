 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cal-Italian Seafood Restaurant Replacing Cafe Gratitude in Little Italy

The Heights is opening on Kettner Boulevard by the end of the month

by Candice Woo
A dish of mussels.
A dish of mussels.
The Heights

A seafood-focused restaurant is coming into the space vacated by Cafe Gratitude, which shuttered in January after more than seven years in Little Italy as the only San Diego location of the well-established vegan restaurant chain with multiple outposts in the Los Angeles area.

The 4,000-square-foot corner spot in the Broadstone Little Italy building has been remodeled and is reopening by the end of June as the Heights. Co-owners Giovanni Gargano and Vincenzo Loverso have been involved in a number of area restaurants, including Saltwater, the Butcher’s Cut, and Greystone the Steakhouse in the Gaslamp.

Sitting adjacent to Little Italy’s Piazza Pescatore, which commemorates San Diego’s fishing fleet and its history as the former tuna capital of the world, the new restaurant will reflect the partners’ Italian heritage and the local seafood culture. Serving “coastal Californian cuisine enhanced with the rich traditions of Sicily, the Heights will feature seafood towers and dishes like scallops and Jerusalem artichoke risotto and gnocchi with red snapper and pea puree.

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Orange County’s Gourmet Shabu-Shabu Chain Is Coming to San Diego

By Candice Woo

Eat Pasta Out of a Cheese Wheel at New Bay Park Restaurant

By Erin Russell

Historic Hotel del Coronado Is Adding a Casual Bar and Smokehouse

By Erin Russell

Pizza Pop-Up Launches Residency at Solana Beach Wine Bar

By Candice Woo

Popular Food Truck Mastiff Sausage Company Taking Over La Mesa Beer Pub

By Candice Woo

Michelin Guide Names Notable Balboa Park Restaurant to New Discoveries List

By Candice Woo