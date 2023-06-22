Cal-Italian Seafood Restaurant Replacing Cafe Gratitude in Little Italy

A seafood-focused restaurant is coming into the space vacated by Cafe Gratitude, which shuttered in January after more than seven years in Little Italy as the only San Diego location of the well-established vegan restaurant chain with multiple outposts in the Los Angeles area.

The 4,000-square-foot corner spot in the Broadstone Little Italy building has been remodeled and is reopening by the end of June as the Heights. Co-owners Giovanni Gargano and Vincenzo Loverso have been involved in a number of area restaurants, including Saltwater, the Butcher’s Cut, and Greystone the Steakhouse in the Gaslamp.

Sitting adjacent to Little Italy’s Piazza Pescatore, which commemorates San Diego’s fishing fleet and its history as the former tuna capital of the world, the new restaurant will reflect the partners’ Italian heritage and the local seafood culture. Serving “coastal Californian cuisine enhanced with the rich traditions of Sicily, the Heights will feature seafood towers and dishes like scallops and Jerusalem artichoke risotto and gnocchi with red snapper and pea puree.