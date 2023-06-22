Iconic Texas Breakfast Tacos Have Arrived in San Diego

Though breakfast burritos are fundamental to our local cuisine, San Diegans are less familiar with the phenomenon that is the breakfast taco. Enter HomeState to make the introduction.

Launched in 2013 in Los Angeles by founder and CEO Briana Valdez, a homesick Texan who fell in love with breakfast tacos during her college days in Austin, the growing restaurant group has five locations across greater LA and is now bringing a taste of Central Texas and Texas-style hospitality to Oceanside, where HomeState’s first San Diego area restaurant is set to open on Monday, June 26.

Valdez’s fast-casual menu stays true to Texas classics like the best-selling Trinity, a mix of eggs, bacon, potato, and cheddar, or the Pecos, a combo of eggs and shredded brisket, but equally popular is the Blanco, built with organic egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, and Monterey jack; HomeState uses pasture-raised eggs for its tacos, and the fresh flour tortillas are made according to a family recipe. Other Lone Star State specialties include migas, which are eggs scrambled with crispy corn tortillas strips, as well as Frito pie and homemade queso. Its cocktails, like the frozen spicy Paloma and Ranchwater, a refreshing tequila highball, are also sought-after.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot restaurant, bar, and patio, which lands near the beach in South Oceanside at the Freeman Collective, is just the start of HomeState’s southward crawl. Valdez tells Eater that the group will be focusing its future expansion efforts in the San Diego region.

HomeState's Menu

HomeState, 510 Vista Way, Oceanside. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.