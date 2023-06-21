 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Orange County’s Gourmet Shabu-Shabu Chain Is Coming to San Diego

Mokkoji Shabu Shabu Bar will open first in Mira Mesa

by Candice Woo
Meat and vegetable for shabu-shabu.
Assorted meats and vegetables.
Mokkoji Shabu Shabu

San Diego’s ever-growing contingent of hot pot restaurants is expanding with the impending arrival of Mokkoji Shabu Shabu Bar. The popular chain operates a handful of locations in Southern California, including in Irvine and Costa Mesa, and is landing first in the Mira Mesa complex that also houses Seafood City Supermarket and the Boiling Crab.

The do-it-yourself restaurant revolves around the Japanese style of hot pot, with diners cooking sliced meat, seafood, and vegetables in individual pots of water or broth; Mokkoji offers a variety of bases including miso, spicy pork, sukiyaki, and fire crab. Its premium shabu-shabu ingredients range from sliced prime rib, fatty beef belly, and brisket to Maine lobster, diver scallops, Jidori chicken, and Australian wagyu, with each selection paired with rice, housemade goma (sesame) sauce and ponzu, and vegetable sides.

There are also dinner sets for two, including a surf and turf combo and a beef sampler, which come with sake or beer, an appetizer, and dessert.

Kiet Tran, one of the partners bringing Mokkoji Shabu Shabu Bar to San Diego, tells Eater that the chain is looking to rapidly expand in the area. Tran says the Mira Mesa location is expected to open by January 2024.

Mokkoji Shabu Shabu Bar

8981 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

