Historic Hotel del Coronado Is Adding a Casual Bar and Smokehouse

The iconic Hotel del Coronado will open a new casual dining option with food truck, and bar next month in its historic laundry building. Smokehouse & Bar at the Laundry is slated to open in mid-July.

Smokehouse & Bar at the Laundry serves smoked meats and vegetables with barbecue sides. Menu items include smoked poutine with smoked cheese curds, pulled pork, and hot sauce; smoked carrots; mac and cheese; and smoked meats like jalapeno sausage, brisket, and pork ribs. The food comes from an on-site food truck and smoker, but guests order from waiters.

Inside the building, there’s a bar serving prohibition-era cocktails along with beer and wine. The laundry building was built in 1919 and revamped in 2021, while keeping era-appropriate elements like wood, brick, and the original laundry conveyor system hardware. The hotel sourced a historic wooden bar from the 1880s to complete the look.

Smokehouse & Bar at the Laundry offers indoor seating and lawn seating, as well as two private dining rooms.

The hotel’s dining options have undergone a lot of changes in recent years, starting with Serea in 2019, and followed by Sun Deck, Babcock & Story, and Eno Market and Pizzeria in 2020.

Once open, Smokehouse & Bar at the Laundry will serve dinner daily starting at 4 p.m.