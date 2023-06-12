 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Historic Hotel del Coronado Is Adding a Casual Bar and Smokehouse

Smokehouse & Bar at The Laundry will open in July with smoked meats and veggies

by Erin Russell

The iconic Hotel del Coronado will open a new casual dining option with food truck, and bar next month in its historic laundry building. Smokehouse & Bar at the Laundry is slated to open in mid-July.

Smokehouse & Bar at the Laundry serves smoked meats and vegetables with barbecue sides. Menu items include smoked poutine with smoked cheese curds, pulled pork, and hot sauce; smoked carrots; mac and cheese; and smoked meats like jalapeno sausage, brisket, and pork ribs. The food comes from an on-site food truck and smoker, but guests order from waiters.

Inside the building, there’s a bar serving prohibition-era cocktails along with beer and wine. The laundry building was built in 1919 and revamped in 2021, while keeping era-appropriate elements like wood, brick, and the original laundry conveyor system hardware. The hotel sourced a historic wooden bar from the 1880s to complete the look.

Smokehouse & Bar at the Laundry offers indoor seating and lawn seating, as well as two private dining rooms.

The hotel’s dining options have undergone a lot of changes in recent years, starting with Serea in 2019, and followed by Sun Deck, Babcock & Story, and Eno Market and Pizzeria in 2020.

Once open, Smokehouse & Bar at the Laundry will serve dinner daily starting at 4 p.m.

Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton

1500 Orange Avenue, , CA 92118 (619) 435-6611 Visit Website

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Pizza Pop-Up Launches Residency at Solana Beach Wine Bar

By Candice Woo

Popular Food Truck Mastiff Sausage Company Taking Over La Mesa Beer Pub

By Candice Woo

Michelin Guide Names Notable Balboa Park Restaurant to New Discoveries List

By Candice Woo

Chef Showcase for Wagyu Beef Expands in the South Bay

By Candice Woo

Southern Breakfast Classics and Fried Chicken Land in Normal Heights

By Candice Woo

Instagram-Favorite Boba Tea Shop Coming to Westfield UTC

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world