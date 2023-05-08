City Tacos Is Opening a Sprawling Outdoor Restaurant in Ocean Beach

A popular Mexican outfit with six locations across San Diego County is expanding in a big way in Ocean Beach. City Tacos is behind OB Playground, a 10,000-square-foot, mostly-outdoor restaurant coming to Voltaire Street at the northeast corner of Cable Street where Tiki Port was once posted up.

Scheduled to open by July 2023, the multi-use space with have a canopy-shaded courtyard set with picnic tables, lounges with fire pits, and bar rail seating. True to its name, OB Playground will be game central, with giant-sized Jenga, Connect 4, checkers, and chess on-site as well as cornhole boards, foosball tables, and bocce ball. Founder Gerry Torres also plans to host a lineup of acoustic live music at the venue.

Established in 2014, the City Tacos empire includes branches in North Park, Encinitas, La Mesa, and the East Village that serve a broad menu of tacos ranging from house favorites like chorizo asado and camaron enchilado as well as pulled pork with Mayan achiote sauce, chile relleno, and the classic carnitas and carne asada. The Ocean Beach outpost will have 10 taps of local and Mexican beer plus wine and hard seltzer.

A new coffee shop and flower shop will share the space, which will host rotating food trucks along with craft fairs and other special events, with Ocean Beach native Sevahna Anderson, the founder of OB’s Voltaire Art & Makers Walk, curating local artist-painted murals that will line the perimeter. The family-friendly establishment will also welcome pets with its own gated dog park.