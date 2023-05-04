Puesto Embarks on Major Bar Expansion at Downtown Headquarters

One of the centerpieces of the Headquarters at Seaport District is set to take over even more real estate at the downtown complex. Puesto, which opened its grand stunner there in 2013, is building out a nearby site into an offshoot of the family-owned Mexican restaurant that will have its own food and drink menu.

Opening by the end of 2023, replacing the sports gear store across the way from its established 4,500-square-foot restaurant, the space will be a creative playground for vice president of bar and spirits Beau du Bois, who joined the group in late 2019 from Napa’s three Michelin-starred Restaurant at Meadowood.

Besides overseeing Puesto’s many bars as well as creating drinks for Marisi in La Jolla, du Bois will be innovating all-new cocktails that pull from their deep well of agave spirits, which includes more than 250 types of tequila and 100 varieties of mezcal.

With a design inspired by Mexico City’s Colonia Roma, an area designated by the Mexican capital as a “Barrio Mágico” and known for its Art Deco architecture and vibrant street art, the bar will be open nightly, offering a food menu made up of Puesto favorites. The 2,000-square-foot space will also be able to be reserved for private events.