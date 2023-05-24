 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Starts Scooping in North Park

The ultra-premium ice cream company is throwing a grand opening party on June 5

by Candice Woo
A Jeni’s ice cream shop.
The North Park storefront.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Following its debut last April at North County’s Beacon La Costa, renowned creamery Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is venturing further south into San Diego with the launch of its scoop shop in the heart of North Park.

A grand opening is scheduled for Monday, June 5 when Jeni’s will be serving up free scoops from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with bonus swag bags for the first 50 people in line.

Founded over 20 years ago by James Beard Award winner Jeni Britton, who’s since authored two books on ice cream making and opened more than 60 Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream stores across the country, the company also sells its pints at local stores like Ralph’s, Whole Foods, Target, and Baron’s Market.

Inside an ice cream shop.
Inside the North Park scoop shop.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Inside a Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams store. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

Known for best-selling flavors like Gooey Butter Cake, Brambleberry Crisp, and Salty Caramel, Jeni’s also does seasonal and limited releases. The North Park shop will open with some of its summertime favorites, from Lemon & Blueberries Parfait to Strawberry Buttermilk and Sweet Cream Biscuits with Peach Jam.

A rep for the brand says that they while they don’t have any other San Diego stores in the works besides Carlsbad and North Park, the company isn’t ruling out more locations in the area, especially if the right spot becomes available.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams North Park

2871 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104

