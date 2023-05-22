Power Lunch Spot Sweetgreen Puts Down Roots at Westfield UTC

After landing at the Beacon La Costa in early 2022, nationally-known salad chain Sweetgreen is officially opening its second outpost in San Diego, this time at Westfield UTC. For every meal sold on Tuesday, May 23, the new restaurant will be donating a meal to the Jacob & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and hosting giveaways for guests like floral arrangements from Encinitas shop UnTethered Flowers and cold brew coffee from local outfit Cargo Cafe.

Operating daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., the 2,293-square-foot UTC location also has a small outdoor patio.

Specializing in seasonal bowls and salads like its popular harvest bowl or kale Caesar, the chain, which counts tennis phenom Naomi Osaka among its investors, is planning to open a number of additional stores in San Diego. More are coming to North County, including a branch at Del Mar Highlands Town Center and 4SCommons.