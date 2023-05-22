Revamped Gaslamp Hotel Houses Garden-Themed Restaurant and Cocktail Bar

A new restaurant and garden-themed bar called the Wild Hare will be landing at the freshly-renovated Hilton Gaslamp Quarter on Friday, June 9. Led by executive chef Emiliano Sotelo (Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Hard Rock Hotel, Sur Real Latin American Restaurant in Tucson, Arizona), the menu will feature dishes like al pastor glazed wings, pan-fried chicken paillard with poblano butter, and Imperial Beach churros. A signature cocktail, aptly named What’s Up Doc, is made with Trust Me gluten-free vodka, ginger, and carrot juice. Another cocktail option: Making Waves with New Amsterdam vodka, Aperol, and mint.

The dining and cocktail space will be taking over the former on-site restaurant and bar with a complete revamp of its menu and interior, with the downtown hotel undergoing a $225-million transformation by Waldrop+Nichols Studio (Rough Creek Lodge, La Playa Beach and Golf Club, Boston Omni Hotel at the Seaport). The renovation, inspired by ‘70s California chill vibes, also encompasses the property’s 265 tower guest rooms, 30 loft suites, and 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

Sotelo’s menu, as well as the cocktails, will employ fresh produce grown at the hotel’s organic herb garden along with other locally-sourced products; these ingredients will be indicated on the menu with carrot and bunny symbols.