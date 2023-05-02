Adorable Chinese Bakery and Cafe Adding Afternoon Tea Service

The much-anticipated Yiko Yiko, a Chinese bakery and cafe specializing in not-too-sweet Asian desserts, has arrived in Kearny Mesa. Its cheery interior is decorated with bright yellow and white chairs while adorable triangular-shaped pillows shaped like slices of cake complete with cartoonish smiley faces dot the banquette seating.

Just in time for Mother’s Day orders, the bakery will be offering organic chiffon cakes ranging in size from four to 16 inches with options to customize the desserts with flavored buttercream, various designs, fondant icing, and cake toppers. Prices will start at $38 for the smallest cake and $68 for the largest cake. Cake orders on the higher end will come with a branded Yiko Yiko cake kit, including candles, a keepsake cake server, and a set of five to eight pastry forks.

The cafe is also planning to launch an afternoon tea service, which will pair its pastries with teas of the customer’s choice. Featured menu specialties include tiny mochi balls in original, soy milk, chocolate, and matcha flavors that customers can dip in sea salt whipped cream and butter flakes. Its larger snowball mochis wrap mochi dough around a variety of fillings, including strawberry, mango, durian, crumbled Oreos, and red bean.

Pork floss or pork song, a protein-packed topping that’s traditionally been used to sprinkle on congee and fried rice, is now trending in Asia as a popular add-in for desserts. At Yiko Yiko, it’s featured in a pork floss cake with mochi and salted egg sauce. Other desserts include sea salt caramel cake, organic jujube cake, organic mung bean cake, and organic soy milk custard cake. Packets of healthy nougats and bite-size cookies chockful with almonds and dried cranberries are also available.

Its drinks are made with no added syrups and very little sugar, including specialties like fresh milk with blueberries or strawberries and jasmine green tea with slices of lemon and orange. The Cheezo jasmine tea features a crown of sea salt cream.

As the kitchen staff continues to grow, owner Yuan Yuan Zhang told Eater that she will be adding even more desserts to the menu.