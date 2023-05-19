 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mexico City Seafood Showcase Unveils First Stateside Restaurant in Little Italy

Peek inside Fisher’s before it opens Sunday, May 21

by Candice Woo
Photography by Kimberly Motos

This weekend heralds the arrival of Fisher’s, a well-established restaurant based in Mexico City where it operates over 20 outposts of the popular upscale seafood spot across the Mexican capital. Its first venture into the United States lands in Little Italy, replacing Roma Urban Market at the corner of Beech and Columbia with a modern and sweeping 8,700-square-foot stage for introducing its time-tested takes on regional seafood dishes.

The family-run Grupo Fisher launched over 30 years ago in 1989 with a humble 4-seat restaurant, growing into an impressive empire with seven different restaurant brands and more than 30 locations. Using its own seafood processor and transport network, managing partner Nino Franco, whose uncle founded Fisher’s, tells Eater that they’re sourcing much of the seafood for the Little Italy restaurant from Baja and San Diego.

Among the menu’s bestsellers are the signature shrimp tacos, served in a flour tortilla with guacamole and creamy chipotle sauce, and a whitefish tiradito topped with yuzu, soy sauce, chives, and sesame seeds. Franco says they’ll also be rolling out frequent specials, including collaborations with local chefs and chefs from Mexico.

Fisher’s will start with lunch and dinner service, but later this summer it’ll introduce its breakfast menu, which includes everything from French toast to seafood chilaquiles.

Franco tells Eater the group is currently exploring more locations in the San Diego area with plans to eventually expand north to Newport Beach and Los Angeles.

A restaurant patio.
A table on a restaurant patio.
Crave Imagery
Crave Imagery
Crave Imagery
Crave Imagery

Fisher's Menu

Fisher's San Diego

555 W Beech Street, San Diego, CA 92101
