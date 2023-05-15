 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dreamy Asian Desserts and Drinks Are Moving Into Mira Mesa

Nobibi concocts fanciful sweets made with ice cream and cotton candy

by Helen I. Hwang
Strawberry blush ice cream made with freeze-dried strawberry sprinkles.
Nobibi

Nobibi, a new Asian ice cream dessert and drink café, is coming to San Diego. The creation of OneV Capital, an Orange County-based commercial real estate investment company, the brand already operates stores in the California city of Chino Hills as well as Beaverton, Oregon.

Brian Nguyen, the group’s managing director, told Eater that they’re still in lease negotiations but they intend to open an outpost in the Mira Mesa neighborhood by the end of this year.

Nobibi’s desserts have been dreamt up by partner and corporate chef, Shirley Shinn, whose confections include the Dream Cloud, which features a scoop of ice cream floating in a pillow of house-made cotton candy, topped with rock candy and Pocky sticks. She uses freeze-dried strawberry sprinkles as strawberry “blush” to add more fruity flavor to a parfait layered with ice cream, fresh strawberries, crystal boba, Pocky, and cornflakes.

Dream Cloud dessert made with ice cream and cotton candy.
Nobibi

There are also specialty ice cream cones: the Ninja features activated black charcoal and black sesame ice cream while the luxurious D’Or gilds the ice cream with a sheet of 24-carat gold and the S’more gets topped with popcorn and a toasted marshmallow. The menu extends to made-to-order Hong Kong egg waffles, which can be paired with ice cream or filled with sweet and savory ingredients ranging from red bean and brown sugar boba to cheese and pork floss.

D’Or ice cream with 24-carat gold.
Nobibi

Highlights from the drink menu include a series of Dalgona drinks with taro or caramel paste and fruit-based drinks like lychee dragon fruit, along with a full selection of coffees and teas.

Nobibi’s corporate kitchen will be headquartered in Irvine, with a store set to open there on December 1. The goal is to open 20 stores by the end of 2025, which will include additional locations in Los Angeles and Orange County such as Claremont (opens August 1), Eastvale (opens September 1), Costa Mesa, and Brea.

