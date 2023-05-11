 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

More Intel on Davin Waite’s Seafood Shack Coming to the Oceanside Pier

Called the Brine Box, it’ll open by late May or early June.

by Candice Woo
Grilling fish on sticks.
Wrench & Rodent’s Jessica and Davin Waite are nearing completion on their fourth restaurant in Oceanside, which should open at the end of the iconic Oceanside pier by early June. The couple, who also own the Plot and Shootz Fish x Beer, have named the 109-square-foot establishment — a walk-up kiosk with a takeout-styled menu — the Brine Box.

Sitting adjacent to the larger, still-empty building that previously housed Ruby’s Diner, the Brine Box will be modeled after a “chippy”, a type of casual fish and chip shop commonly found in English seaside towns like the ones chef Davin grew up frequenting during his summertime visits with family living in northeast England.

Anchovy toast.
It will feature Waite’s take on classic fish and chips with mushy peas as well as chips, aka fries, with curry or cheesy truffle sauce. There will also be anchovy avocado toast, tuna chorizo elote, Spam, egg, and cheese sandwiches, chowder-topped tater tots, and grilled whole fish on sticks. Chef de cuisine Rachel Hurley will be collaborating with Waite on the menu, which will offer raw and cooked seafood dishes highlighting local and sustainable fish and shellfish from area fishermen and purveyors, as well as plenty of vegan items.

