A Wrap-Around Rooftop Bar Brings a Tropical Escape to the Heart of the Gaslamp

A new hotspot has landed downtown, eight stories above 5th Avenue atop the AC Hotel Gaslamp San Diego, the 148-room Marriott property that just opened at the end of February at the former site of T.G.I. Friday’s and McFadden’s. Created and operated by the Briad Group, Techo Beso provides panoramic skyline views from its high perch, which spans 4,645 square feet and wraps around the entire rooftop of the hotel. The main bar space features a DJ booth, with entertainment offered Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights as well as for Sunday day parties.

While the AC Hotel offers European-style breakfast and nighttime tapas downstairs, Techo Beso offers its guests a taste of Tulum; designer John M. Sofio of Built, Inc. spent time in the trendy Mexican city while putting together the bar, whose name translates to “rooftop kiss”.

Chef Jorge Martinez (El Chingon) is in charge of the menu of drink-friendly bites, ranging from rockfish ceviche and charred corn salad to chicken quesadillas and tacos filled with slow-roasted brisket, caramelized onions, and guajillo chiles. Martinez told Eater that he’s planning to add in some new dishes as well as launch a weekend brunch.

At the fully-stocked bar, which is equipped to handle most requests, a specialty cocktail menu featuring fresh homemade syrups like the Sand in My Boots with tequila, pineapple-tamarind syrup, and triple sec and the mezcal-centered Maya Blue, which is sweetened with blood orange syrup.

Though access to pool and lounge beds is currently limited to hotel guests, there are pool packages for locals coming soon. The poolside bar will be open to the public in the evenings.

The Briad Group is also working on another bar project for the hotel, a still-in-development speakeasy that will open sometime next year in an adjacent stand-alone storefront.

Techo Beso, 743 5th Avenue. Wednesday and Thursday 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 1 a.m.; Sunday noon to 8 p.m.; kitchen closes at 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.