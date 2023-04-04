 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackmarket Bakery Brings Fresh Pastries and Hands-On Baking Classes to the East Village

The acclaimed bake shop and all-day cafe opens on 15th Street

by Candice Woo
Assorted pastries and baked goods.
Established in North Park in 2016, arriving on 30th Street after finding success in Orange County, Blackmarket Bakery has opened another location in the East Village where it joins the mix at Makers Quarter, anchoring the Block D building on 15th Street.

The 1,600-square-foot cafe has a 600-square-foot patio and a larger kitchen, enabling this outpost to offer in-depth baking classes, educating students the art of decorating cookies, making cakes, or building seasonal fruit tarts. Teaching each class will be Blackmarket founder Rachel Klemek, a Culinary Institute of America grad and veteran baker whose 20-year career includes a win on the Food Network show “Chopped”.

The East Village storefront.
Blackmarket’s menu includes all-day breakfast, sandwiches on housemade bread, and a full lineup of pastries and baked goods that ranges from sweet and savory croissants to scones, muffins, cookies, and tarts. It’s also known for its cakes, including the vanilla-flavored Party Cake studded with rainbow sprinkles and the Madame Rouge, a combo of chocolate and raspberries, which can each be customized with different frostings and toppings.

A rep for the bakery told Eater over email that more expansion is on the horizon; Blackmarket is planning on landing in Oceanside later this year.

Inside the bakery.
Blackmarket Bakery East Village

845 15th Street, San Diego, CA 92101

