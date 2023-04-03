 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Del Mar’s Beeside Balcony Lands in La Jolla With a Bonus Speakeasy

The restaurant opens this week with the bar to follow

by Candice Woo
A dining room in a restaurant.
The dining area.
Beeside Balcony

Perched above Prospect Street and set to open Wednesday, April 5 is the second location of a popular restaurant in coastal Del Mar. Overlooking La Jolla Cove, Beeside Balcony is a return to downtown La Jolla for owner Christophe Cevasco, who spent nearly a decade as the managing partner of the nearby outpost Eddie V’s.

Cevasco, a third-generation chef who hails from Paris, France and is of Spanish and Italian descent, brings his Mediterranean-styled dishes south from Del Mar, featuring a menu that includes everything from salmon tartare and Spanish octopus to lamb meatballs and a twist on a grilled cheese that uses feta.

The restaurant, whose balcony and dining room can also be rented out for specials events, will start off serving lunch and dinner, with brunch to follow soon.

Unique to this venue, where it’s scheduled to open sometime next month, is a new 500-square-foot speakeasy tucked behind a secret door. Called the Hive and designed as a romantic and cozy Moroccan hideaway, the bar will pour beer, wine, and cocktails like a cassis-infused Manhattan, a rum and green Chartreuse drink called Sensory Overload that incorporates mouth-tingling flowers called buzz buttons, and the Hive’s take on a French 75 made with honey gin.

A decorative mural in a restaurant.
A decorative mural.
Beeside Balcony

Beeside Balcony La Jolla

1025 Prospect Street, Suite 250, La Jolla, CA 92037

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Kingfisher, Eater’s Restaurant of the Year, Parts Ways With Its Head Chef

By Candice Woo

A Country-Tinged Cocktail Lounge Opens in Oceanside

By Candice Woo

20 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Global Phenom the Halal Guys Are Coming to San Diego

By Candice Woo

What to Eat at San Diego's Petco Park, Home of the Padres

By Candice Woo

A Bakery Specializing in Not-Too-Sweet Asian Desserts Is Opening in Kearny Mesa

By Helen I. Hwang

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world