Del Mar’s Beeside Balcony Lands in La Jolla With a Bonus Speakeasy

Perched above Prospect Street and set to open Wednesday, April 5 is the second location of a popular restaurant in coastal Del Mar. Overlooking La Jolla Cove, Beeside Balcony is a return to downtown La Jolla for owner Christophe Cevasco, who spent nearly a decade as the managing partner of the nearby outpost Eddie V’s.

Cevasco, a third-generation chef who hails from Paris, France and is of Spanish and Italian descent, brings his Mediterranean-styled dishes south from Del Mar, featuring a menu that includes everything from salmon tartare and Spanish octopus to lamb meatballs and a twist on a grilled cheese that uses feta.

The restaurant, whose balcony and dining room can also be rented out for specials events, will start off serving lunch and dinner, with brunch to follow soon.

Unique to this venue, where it’s scheduled to open sometime next month, is a new 500-square-foot speakeasy tucked behind a secret door. Called the Hive and designed as a romantic and cozy Moroccan hideaway, the bar will pour beer, wine, and cocktails like a cassis-infused Manhattan, a rum and green Chartreuse drink called Sensory Overload that incorporates mouth-tingling flowers called buzz buttons, and the Hive’s take on a French 75 made with honey gin.