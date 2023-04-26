 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Molly’s Brings Breezy Tulum Vibes and Freshly Baked Pastries to Mission Beach

The two-story restaurant and bar opens next to Moe’s steakhouse

by Candice Woo
A rooftop patio with tables.
The rooftop patio.
James Tran

A new beachside brunch hangout has landed on Mission Boulevard with the arrival of Molly’s, the daytime counterpart to Moe’s, the retro steakhouse that was opened last March by OMG Hospitality Group (Waterbar, PB Alehouse) in the sought-after former Saska’s space.

Named after OMG founder Eric Leitstein’s grandparents, Moe’s and Molly’s share a street-level courtyard but Molly’s also has a sunny rooftop patio decked out in furnishings that Leitstein had shipped in from Tulum, Mexico’s trendy beach town.

A bar on a rooftop.
The upstairs bar.
James Tran
A modern dining room.
The downstairs dining area.
James Tran

Currently open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Molly’s serves a breakfast and lunch menu that ranges from egg dishes and assorted toasts to acai bowls, Belgian waffles, salads, and sandwiches. The restaurant and bar roasts its own beans for its coffee drinks, and pours brunchtime cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Avocado toast.
Avocado toast.
James Tran

Molly’s also gives Mission Beach its own artisan bakery. Working in tandem with in-house pastry chef Eli Peralta is pastry consultant Cheryl Storms, previously a kitchen manager at Bird Rock’s stellar Wayfarer Bread & Pastry. A veteran baker who owned her own bakery in San Francisco and won the grand prize on the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship”, Storms is stocking Molly’s pastry counter with everything from almond croissants and berry cream buns to tomato-chevre tarts and mini banana chocolate pies.

A person holds a tray of assorted pastries and cookies.
Assorted pastries and cookies.
James Tran
Tomato-chevre tart.
Tomato-chevre tart.
James Tran

Leitstein tells Eater that Storms will also be helping to create new desserts for Moe’s. He says Molly’s will be extending its hours just before Memorial Day, expanding its cocktail list and adding a dinner menu that’ll include salads, pizza, and flatbreads.

The front of a restaurant. James Tran

Molly's

3770 Mission Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92109

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Crowd-Pleaser RakiRaki Establishes First North County Ramen Shop

By Candice Woo

Exclusive Details on a Modern and Elegant Italian Restaurant Coming to Westfield UTC

By Helen I. Hwang

The Fishery Restaurant Signs Former Kingfisher Chef

By Candice Woo

Wood-Fired Pizzas and Cocktails Land Poolside at Downtown’s Kimpton Alma

By Candice Woo

Legendary Randy’s Donuts Sets Arrival Date in San Diego

By Candice Woo

North County Deep-Dish Experts Opening Ocean Beach Pizzeria and Wine Bar

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world