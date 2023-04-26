A new beachside brunch hangout has landed on Mission Boulevard with the arrival of Molly’s, the daytime counterpart to Moe’s, the retro steakhouse that was opened last March by OMG Hospitality Group (Waterbar, PB Alehouse) in the sought-after former Saska’s space.

Named after OMG founder Eric Leitstein’s grandparents, Moe’s and Molly’s share a street-level courtyard but Molly’s also has a sunny rooftop patio decked out in furnishings that Leitstein had shipped in from Tulum, Mexico’s trendy beach town.

Currently open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Molly’s serves a breakfast and lunch menu that ranges from egg dishes and assorted toasts to acai bowls, Belgian waffles, salads, and sandwiches. The restaurant and bar roasts its own beans for its coffee drinks, and pours brunchtime cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Molly’s also gives Mission Beach its own artisan bakery. Working in tandem with in-house pastry chef Eli Peralta is pastry consultant Cheryl Storms, previously a kitchen manager at Bird Rock’s stellar Wayfarer Bread & Pastry. A veteran baker who owned her own bakery in San Francisco and won the grand prize on the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship”, Storms is stocking Molly’s pastry counter with everything from almond croissants and berry cream buns to tomato-chevre tarts and mini banana chocolate pies.

Leitstein tells Eater that Storms will also be helping to create new desserts for Moe’s. He says Molly’s will be extending its hours just before Memorial Day, expanding its cocktail list and adding a dinner menu that’ll include salads, pizza, and flatbreads.