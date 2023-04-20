 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wood-Fired Pizzas and Cocktails Land Poolside at Downtown’s Kimpton Alma

Pizza pro Jason Neroni cooks up a menu for Leave of Absence, the new rooftop bar

by Candice Woo
A pool at a hotel
Leave of Absence.
Kimpton Alma

Just in time for warmer weather and hopefully sunnier days, a new rooftop hangout has emerged on the pool deck of Gaslamp hotel Kimpton Alma San Diego. Called Leave of Absence, the all-outdoor bar and restaurant joins the Café at Hotel Alma and the Desmond as the third space at the property to be led by acclaimed chef-restaurateur Jason Neroni.

Besides owning the Rose, a Venice Beach icon, Neroni is very serious about pizza. In addition to serving wood-fired pizzas at the Rose, he’s a partner at a pizzeria in New York City and is gearing up to open Best Bet, a pizza-focused restaurant, in LA’s Culver City.

So you can safely bet that the wood-fired oven at Leave of Absence will be baking up primo pizzas and flatbreads, from a white pizza topped with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and pecorino to a squash blossom flatbread with fennel sausage, cheese, and pickled chilies. Neroni’s menu also includes patatas bravas with garlic aioli and almond romesco, Greek salad, a smash brisket burger with smoked cheddar, and a mezze plate with various dips like hummus and yogurt with pomegranate molasses.

Meze plate.
Meze plate.
Kimpton Alma

The rooftop’s stone oven will also be used to cook up chicken shawarma meatballs and baked rigatoni bolognese as well as weekend brunchtime dishes ranging from a frittata with local vegetables to baked eggs with French Bayonne ham, gruyere, and black truffle béchamel.

Cocktails pull inspiration from far-flung destinations: the Taiji combines sparkling yuzu gin and ginger shochu tea while the Belo mixes cachaça with falernum, pineapple, and coconut.

Wood-fired pizza.
Wood-fired pizza.
Kimpton Alma
Poolside cocktails.
Poolside cocktails.
Kimpton Alma

The hotel group’s “Off the Record” live music series will be making a stop here next month on Thursday, May 4 with a concert from the Aces, an all-female band, and ticket proceeds going to its non-profit community partners.

Other events are planned throughout the summer, from more live music and DJ sets to water aerobics and poolside yoga and Pilates classes.

Tables on the pool deck.
Tables on the pool deck.
Kimpton Alma

.

Leave of Absence

1047 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

The Fishery Restaurant Signs Former Kingfisher Chef

By Candice Woo

Legendary Randy’s Donuts Sets Arrival Date in San Diego

By Candice Woo

North County Deep-Dish Experts Opening Ocean Beach Pizzeria and Wine Bar

By Candice Woo

Now, You Can Follow Eater San Diego on Instagram

By Candice Woo

In-Demand Coffee Pop-Up Going Permanent in Barrio Logan

By Candice Woo

Blackmarket Bakery Brings Fresh Pastries and Hands-On Baking Classes to the East Village

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world