Chef Phillip Esteban Is Bringing a Seafood-Focused All-Day Restaurant and Marketplace to Liberty Station

A prominent local chef is putting together an ambitious project that will encompass a bakery, deli, cocktail bar, and fast-casual dining experience at Liberty Station. Wildflour Delicatessen is the largest venture yet for chef Phillip Esteban and his hospitality group Open Gym, who are planning to launch the all-day restaurant this summer at the Arts District’s historic Barracks 19 building where it will span two studio spaces totaling over 4,000-square-feet, with a front patio as well as a back patio that’s part of a courtyard shared with Carruth Cellars.

Esteban’s menu will deliver fresh Southern California vibes, centering around seafood and expanding on the relationships forged with local fishermen over the pandemic-born Fish to Families program. Dishes will range from California rockfish katsu with fried caper remoulade and arugula onion salad to opah pastrami and smoked line-caught mackerel with kelp chili crisp and charred cucumber.

Wildflour Delicatessen will also have a bakery component, featuring breads and pastries created by Hommage Bakehouse’s Justin Gaspar, and take-home provisions like housemade jams and spreads, granola, and cured fish.

There will also be a coffee program, fueled by Barrio Logan’s incoming Provecho! Coffee Co., along with a full cocktail bar and a selection of natural wine.

In advance of Wildflour Delicatessen’s opening at Liberty Station, Esteban and company currently have a weekly Thursday residency at LongPlay Hifi in Sherman Heights where they’re doing a public preview of the menu.