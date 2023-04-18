 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Legendary Randy’s Donuts Sets Arrival Date in San Diego

The first of 10 stores in the area is opening on May 3.

by Candice Woo
A 3D mural of a doughnut.
The 3D mural.
Randy’s Donuts

An icon in the Los Angeles area since 1952, where the 32-foot giant rooftop sign atop its original location in Inglewood has become an area landmark, Randy’s Donuts is finally landing in San Diego. The first of 10 planned stores for San Diego County is scheduled to open Wednesday, May 3 on Murphy Canyon Road at Aero Drive directly off Interstate 15.

Decorated inside with a mural of the San Diego skyline topped with a 3D Randy’s Donuts sign, the shop will be offering special giveaways at its opening event, including a free glazed raised doughnut for customers who come in from when doors open at 6 a.m. until noon and even free doughnuts for a year for a lucky 25 customers.

Inside a doughnut shop.
Inside the store.
Randy’s Donuts

The menu will include more than 60 different varieties of doughnuts, from classic and seasonal flavors to its deluxe creations as well as Randy’s Rounds, aka large doughnut holes. And Randy’s proprietary coffee blend will be the base for espresso drinks, cold brew, and frappes.

Randy’s owner Mark Kelegian has entrusted the San Diego expansion to local franchisee Emilio Támez, a restaurateur and San Diego native who owns Taqueria Revolucion and Sadie’s Hand-Crafted Ice Cream, two popular spots in Chula Vista. His new San Diego store will be the first Randy’s Donuts to serve doughnut sandwiches filled with vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry ice cream made at his artisan creamery.

Randy's Donuts

3737 Murphy Canyon Rd Suite A, San Diego, CA 92123

