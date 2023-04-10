North County Deep-Dish Experts Opening Ocean Beach Pizzeria and Wine Bar

One of Eater San Diego’s essential pizzerias, a deep-dish pizza specialist that has a ton of fans in North County, is coming to Ocean Beach where it will replace Mr. Moto Pizza. Founded by an alum of the Bay Area’s Little Star Pizza, which has been a fixture on Eater San Francisco’s list of best pies, the Shop landed in Rancho Bernardo in 2020.

Owner Brett Herring says the new Ocean Beach spot should open by this summer, if not earlier. While the Rancho Bernardo restaurant focuses on cocktails, from specialty drinks to unique whiskeys, this location will be centered around beer and wine, specifically consciously-produced wine from small wineries available by the glass, flight, or bottle.

Featuring its “west coast-style” deep-dish as well as thinner, traditional crust pizzas, the Shop’s menu from chef Jason Salazar also extends to homemade pasta, baked chicken wings, salads, sandwiches, and more. Herring tells Eater that they may add other select items, including a bread board with various butters as well as pizza-by-the-slice, to Ocean Beach’s offerings.

Herring also told Eater that although he doesn’t want to expand too quickly, he does hope to open four or five more locations of the Shop in the San Diego area.