Michelin Guide Singles Out Mabel’s Gone Fishing

The prestigious guide recognizes the North Park restaurant as a one of its “new discoveries”

by Candice Woo
Dishes on a table.
Menu highlights from Mabel’s Gone Fishing.
Kimberly Motos

North Park charmer Mabel’s Gone Fishing, which splashed down on 30th Street last fall, is among six restaurants across the state that have been newly highlighted by the Michelin Guide, which adds “culinary gems” throughout the year to its comprehensive California selection.

Previously named by Eater as one of the 15 best new restaurants in America, the gintoneria and wine bar was selected as a “new discovery” by the Michelin Guide for its “excellent local seafood with a simple-yet-satisfying approach that blends Californian and Iberian cuisine”.

Now that it’s been recognized by Michelin, Mabel’s could be one of the select restaurants upgraded to Bib Gourmand status or given a coveted Michelin star when the annual awards are announced later in 2023.

The bar at Mabel’s.
Kimberly Motos

Mabel's Gone Fishing

3770 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104

